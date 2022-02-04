CITY EXTEND LEAD AT THE TOP | City 2-0 Brentford | Mahrez & De Bruyne goals! | Highlights

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne saw City overcome a dogged Brentford at the Etihad and so extend our lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mahrez struck with a 39th minute penalty to score for the seventh successive game after Raheem Sterling had been brought down to send Pep Guardiola’s side in at the break holding the advantage.

And De Bruyne then sealed the deal with fine 69th minute effort from another Bees error to secure our 19th league win of the season and move us 12 points clear at the top of the table.

