Highlights: Argentina v Australia – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Argentina v Australia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Argentina v Australia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 498 icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands v USA Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 3 December 2022 1K icon Watch LaterAdded 22:27 DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs 120.4K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match Of The Day Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022 | 2 December 2022 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Serbia v Switzerland Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 02 December 2022 877