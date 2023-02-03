GUARDIOLA: FODEN COULD PLAY AGAINST SPURS | Press Conference | Tottenham v Man City | Premier League

Pep Guardiola has stated that Phil Foden is back in contention for Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

Foden has not featured since picking up a foot injury in the January defeat at Manchester United but the boss believes he is nearing a return.

“Yes I think so,” said Guardiola when asked if Foden could be available this weekend.

“He has trained well these last two days.”

However, it was less positive news about John Stones, who the boss believes could be out for up to a month.

The England defender was substituted in the first half of last week’s FA Cup fourth round victory over Arsenal with a hamstring injury.

“Three weeks, one month, more or less,” said Guardiola in response to a question about Stones’ potential return to first-team action.

