GRAHAM POTTER & JOAO FELIX LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Chelsea v Dortmund

Graham Potter and João Félix speak to the media ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 second leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.
Hear from Graham Potter:
00:00 Live from Stamford Bridge
02:50 Chelsea v Dortmund UEFA Champions League match
04:02 Chelsea v Leeds victory: a turning point
04:42 Confidence and pressure for Chelsea ahead of the UCL match
05:43 Injury Updates: REECE JAMES, CHRISTIAN PULISIC and NGOLO KANTE
06:23 Dealing with the setbacks and criticism
07:20 NGOLO KANTE’s return to the pitch
08:06 João Félix’s performance and quality finish
09:10 Chelsea fans’s support and criticism
10:06 Keeping spirits up with music
10:40 Dealing with losses and wins
11:40 The challenge of scoring goals
12:30 First choice penalty taker for Chelsea
13:18 Atmosphere and mood amongst players
Hear from João Félix:
24:07 Winning the UEFA Champions League
24:37 I love playing Champions League
25:20 It was a stupid red card v Fulham
26:19 Performing at Chelsea on loan
27:05 JOAO FELIX is pronounced João fɛliks
27:48 Staying permanently at Chelsea and scoring goals
29:40 Moving from Athletico Madrid to Chelsea
30:34 Targeting goals with KAI HAVERTZ
31:47 Importance of playing in the Champions League
32:46 We are with the coach
34:05 I feel free to play the way I like at Chelsea
Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX
Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe
To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite
Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
#chelsea #dortmund #championsleague