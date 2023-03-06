GRAHAM POTTER & JOAO FELIX LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Chelsea v Dortmund

Graham Potter and João Félix speak to the media ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 second leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.

Hear from Graham Potter:

00:00 Live from Stamford Bridge

02:50 Chelsea v Dortmund UEFA Champions League match

04:02 Chelsea v Leeds victory: a turning point

04:42 Confidence and pressure for Chelsea ahead of the UCL match

05:43 Injury Updates: REECE JAMES, CHRISTIAN PULISIC and NGOLO KANTE

06:23 Dealing with the setbacks and criticism

07:20 NGOLO KANTE’s return to the pitch

08:06 João Félix’s performance and quality finish

09:10 Chelsea fans’s support and criticism

10:06 Keeping spirits up with music

10:40 Dealing with losses and wins

11:40 The challenge of scoring goals

12:30 First choice penalty taker for Chelsea

13:18 Atmosphere and mood amongst players

Hear from João Félix:

24:07 Winning the UEFA Champions League

24:37 I love playing Champions League

25:20 It was a stupid red card v Fulham

26:19 Performing at Chelsea on loan

27:05 JOAO FELIX is pronounced João fɛliks

27:48 Staying permanently at Chelsea and scoring goals

29:40 Moving from Athletico Madrid to Chelsea

30:34 Targeting goals with KAI HAVERTZ

31:47 Importance of playing in the Champions League

32:46 We are with the coach

34:05 I feel free to play the way I like at Chelsea

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:

-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t

-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB

Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

#chelsea #dortmund #championsleague