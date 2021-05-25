Golden Boot winner! | EVERY 2020/21 Harry Kane Premier League goal!
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Road To Gdansk | Manchester United v Villarreal | UEFA Europa League Final 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
42 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Golden Boot winner! | EVERY 2020/21 Harry Kane Premier League goal!
Watch through every Premier League goal Harry Kane scored in 2020/21 on his way to winning his third Golden Boot award!
Premier League top scorers 2020/21
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|1
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|23
|14
|2
|Mo Salah
|Liverpool
|22
|5
|3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|18
|12
|4=
|Heung-min Son
|Tottenham
|17
|10
|4=
|Patrick Bamford
|Leeds
|17
|7
|5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|16
|0