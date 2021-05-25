Home TV Show News and Interviews Golden Boot winner! | EVERY 2020/21 Harry Kane Premier League goal!
Golden Boot winner! | EVERY 2020/21 Harry Kane Premier League goal!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Road To Gdansk | Manchester United v Villarreal | UEFA Europa League Final 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
42 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Golden Boot winner! | EVERY 2020/21 Harry Kane Premier League goal!

Watch through every Premier League goal Harry Kane scored in 2020/21 on his way to winning his third Golden Boot award!

 

Premier League top scorers 2020/21

Position Player Team Goals Assists
1 Harry Kane Tottenham 23 14
2 Mo Salah Liverpool 22 5
3 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 18 12
4= Heung-min Son Tottenham 17 10
4= Patrick Bamford Leeds 17 7
5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 16 0
Previous Video
fa cup youth

Aston Villa U18 vs Liverpool U18 – FA Youth Cup Final

Next Video
Road To Gdansk

Road To Gdansk | Manchester United v Villarreal | UEFA Europa League Final 2021

Related videos

Top