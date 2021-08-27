Home Leagues Bundesliga Gnabry, Bellingham & Co. – Top 10 The Most Unexpected Goals August

The Top 10 Most Unexpected Goals in August!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

August was packed with spectacular goals, as the Bundesliga returned for the 2021/22 season. The stars from Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern München, RB Leipzig & Co. have shwon again how to score from the most unlikeliest situations. We’ve picked out the 10 goals that weren’t just particularly impressive, but also the most unexpected according to the Bundesliga matchfacts by AWS. These stats are simply incredible, how did these goals even go in? Shot angle, pressure from defenders, distance to goal – all matters! Which goal did you find most impressive? Let us know in the comments.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

