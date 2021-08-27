Gnabry, Bellingham & Co. – Top 10 The Most Unexpected Goals August

The Top 10 Most Unexpected Goals in August!

August was packed with spectacular goals, as the Bundesliga returned for the 2021/22 season. The stars from Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern München, RB Leipzig & Co. have shwon again how to score from the most unlikeliest situations. We’ve picked out the 10 goals that weren’t just particularly impressive, but also the most unexpected according to the Bundesliga matchfacts by AWS. These stats are simply incredible, how did these goals even go in? Shot angle, pressure from defenders, distance to goal – all matters! Which goal did you find most impressive? Let us know in the comments.

