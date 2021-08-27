BARÇA’S 2021/22 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KIT REVEALED

Get the third kit for the 2021/22 season exclusively at Barça Stores: http://barca.link/3y5O50G6P2B

FC Barcelona has launched its third strip for the 2021/22 season, the result of an artistic process involving young talents from Barcelona which offers a creative reinterpretation of the traditional blaugrana stripes. It stresses the close link between the Club and the city by incorporating a representation of its neighbourhoods in its design, as a reimagined by these talented young artists. In addition to this innovative design, this strip is also special in that it will be exclusively worn by the men’s and women’s teams in Champions League matches.

