EVERY Premier League player in the England squad for World Cup 2022

A compilation of every Premier League player named in the England squad for the World Cup 2022, featuring:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Ben White (Arsenal)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

