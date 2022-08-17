Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Generation xG – 17 August 2022

Generation xG – 17 August 2022

Generation xG
To celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, Alan Shearer provides an insight into exactly how he became the most prolific goalscorer the competition has ever seen.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Ligue 1 Highlights

Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 17 August 2022

Related videos

Top