Gazzas Meltdown & Getting Back From Saipan | Stick to Football EP 6

Welcome back to Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Roy Keane – the original show from The Overlap brought to you by Sky Bet.

As we reach the international break, today’s episode is all about our panels stories from playing for their country.

Listen to Roy’s tales of the Republic of Ireland squad at the 1994 World Cup and the build-up to the infamous fall out at the 2002 World Cup.

Wrighty reveals how playing for England was the best feeling he ever had, but not playing in an international tournament meant he never fulfilled his destiny.

Gary chats about the England camp that seen a pianist sell a story of a social squad gathering to the press as well the brutal reaction from Paul Gascoigne for his 1998 World Cup omission.

And with 161 England caps to her name as well as being the only person around the table to boast a major international trophy, Jill chats about England’s Women’s Euro 2021 success.

We also answer your community questions. Watch out for some classic shirts and cap Roy has on display, find out which roommate Wrighty was up playing Tomb Raider with until 4am and how a spiritual healer resulted in the end to a team-mates international career.

00:00 Intro 🗣️

01:10 Roy Keane on Mick McCarthy and Saipan 🇮🇪

15:32 Jill Scott on Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

19:11 Ian Wright on being snubbed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

29:14 Gary Neville on Gazza and La Manga 98 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

38:05 Best shirts to swap 👕

39:56 What to do with international caps 🧢

42:50 How did England squad react to spiritual healer Eileen Drewery? ❓

44:48 International roommates? 🛌

47:39 Was Marcus Rashford right to party after Manchester defeat? 👀

50:38 Would Pep be a success at Manchester United? 🤔

51:32 Will Mikel Arteta win a Premier League title at Arsenal? 🔴

54:08 When did retirement first cross the panels minds? 👴👵

