Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis & Ezri Konsa Joins Squad As Three Lions Arrive At Night | Arrivals

Final camp of 2023 as we welcome new arrivals to the squad Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis & Ezri Konsa.
SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england
Web: https://www.englandfootball.com
#England #ThreeLions