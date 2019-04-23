Home Leagues National League Fylde vs Salford Highlights – National League play-off final | 11 May 2019
Fylde vs Salford Highlights – National League play-off final | 11 May 2019
Fylde vs Salford Highlights – National League play-off final | 11 May 2019

Salford win promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history after beating AFC Fylde at Wembley.

