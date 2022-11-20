Home Post-match Reaction and Interview [FULL REACTION] England made Iran look BAD – Craig Burley | ESPN FC

[FULL REACTION] England made Iran look BAD – Craig Burley | ESPN FC

[FULL REACTION] England made Iran look BAD – Craig Burley | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

USMNTs 1-1 draw vs. Wales, STUPID PENALTY to give away [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

ESPN FC reacts to England’s 6-2 win vs. Iran in the 2022 World Cup.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Does the USMNT or Wales have ANY HOPE vs. England? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Does the USMNT or Wales have ANY HOPE vs. England? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
USMNTs 1-1 draw vs. Wales, STUPID PENALTY to give away [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC

USMNTs 1-1 draw vs. Wales, STUPID PENALTY to give away [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC

Related videos

Top