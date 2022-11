On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:

0:00 Intro

2:04 Netherlands too aggressive?

5:00 Problems with Gregg Berhalter’s lineup?

6:53 Penalty kicks more mental or physical?

9:52 Any hope for USMNT or Wales vs. England?

13:20 Gap in World Cup quality?

14:37 Should guests tidy up?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC