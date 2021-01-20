Home Full Match Replay Fulham vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 20 January 2021
Fulham vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 20 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 20 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
546 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Fulham vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 20 January 2021

Manchester United take on Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage. United have won their last four away Premier League games against Fulham, by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Previous Video
Super Cup

Juventus vs Napoli Full Match – Supercoppa Italiana | 20 January 2021

Next Video
Man City v Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 20 January 2021

Related videos

Top