Fulham vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 3 February 2021
1st half 2nd half

Fulham vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 3 February 2021

Fulham host Leicester City at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Leicester haven’t won any of their last five away games against Fulham in all competitions.

