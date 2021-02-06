Home Leagues Bundesliga Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 6 February 2021
Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 6 February 2021
Juventus vs Roma Full Match – Serie A | 6 February 2021

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 6 February 2021

Borussia Dortmund travel to Schwarzwald-Stadion to face Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Dortmund are unbeaten in 19 Bundesliga meetings with Freiburg since May 2010.

