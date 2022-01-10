Fourth Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 21-22

Join us LIVE for the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round draw.
Here are the draw numbers:
1. Boreham Wood
2. AFC Bournemouth
3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient
4. Southampton
5. Chelsea
6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town
7. Cardiff City or Preston North End
8. Coventry City
9. Huddersfield Town
10. Brighton & Hove Albion
11. Kidderminster Harriers
12. Leicester City
13. Middlesbrough
14. Hartlepool United
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe
18. Crystal Palace
19. Brentford
20. Manchester City
21. Wigan Athletic
22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town
23. Plymouth Argyle
24. Manchester United or Aston Villa
25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United
26. Cambridge United
27. Barnsley
28. Peterborough United
29. West Ham United or Leeds United
30. Queens Park Rangers
31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City
32. Nottingham Forest or Arsenal
