Fourth Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 21-22

Here are the draw numbers:

1. Boreham Wood

2. AFC Bournemouth

3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient

4. Southampton

5. Chelsea

6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town

7. Cardiff City or Preston North End

8. Coventry City

9. Huddersfield Town

10. Brighton & Hove Albion

11. Kidderminster Harriers

12. Leicester City

13. Middlesbrough

14. Hartlepool United

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe

18. Crystal Palace

19. Brentford

20. Manchester City

21. Wigan Athletic

22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town

23. Plymouth Argyle

24. Manchester United or Aston Villa

25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United

26. Cambridge United

27. Barnsley

28. Peterborough United

29. West Ham United or Leeds United

30. Queens Park Rangers

31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City

32. Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

