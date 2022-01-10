Better Champions League hopes: Manchester United or Juventus? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Gab Marcotti join Sebastian Salazar on Sunday’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time:

0:00 Sebi cannot find the questions!

1:30 Will Gavi pass Sergio Ramos for the most yellow/red cards in his career?

2:20 How dangerous are Arsenal for their quest for the Premier League top 4?

2:45 How difficult is it as a EPL side playing a smaller side in the FA Cup?

6:00 Is time ticking for Jose Mourinho at AS Roma?

8:50 Who has a better chance to qualify for the Champions League next season: Manchester United or Juventus?

10:20 What should the realistic aim be for Aston Villa this season?

11:20 What did the FC guys think of pundits during their careers?

20:50 Would Craig rather join the Gab & Juls podcast or go see Frank Leboeuf’s play?

#ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC