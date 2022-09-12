Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel finally speaks out after getting sacked
Thomas Tuchel said he was “devastated” after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season.
The 49-year-old German was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season’s Champions League.
Official Statement from Thomas Tuchel:
“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.
“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.
“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.”