Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel finally speaks out after getting sacked

Thomas Tuchel said he was “devastated” after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season.

The 49-year-old German was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season’s Champions League.

Official Statement from Thomas Tuchel:

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.