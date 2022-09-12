Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA today announced postponed

UEFA confirmed that the fixture is to be rearranged because there are limitations on police numbers during the national mourning of Queen Elizabeth II; it is not yet known when the match will be played; all other European ties including UK teams are expected to go ahead this week

The UEFA statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”