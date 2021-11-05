FODEN AND GREALISH LATEST | Plus De Bruyne update | Man City V West Ham | Press Conference

Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are making good progress in their bid to return from injury.

Grealish has been injured since the international break, while Foden was forced to miss the midweek win over Paris Saint-Germain.

