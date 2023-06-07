Home Cup Games Europa Conference League Fiorentina v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League Final | 7 June 2023

Fiorentina v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League Final | 7 June 2023

Fiorentina v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League Final | 7 June 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Lionel Messi speaks to confirm his move to Inter Miami | What does this mean for MLS?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1 Link 2

Fiorentina v West Ham United – Coverage of this year’s final at Eden Arena in Prague. The Hammers were Europa League semi-finalists last season and ensured they went at least one better this time around when they defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in the last four. Meanwhile, Fiorentina ensured there would be an Italian finalist in all three of the European competitions when they overcame FC Basel 4-3 over the two legs after extra time

Previous Video
friendly-match

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona – Friendly Match

Next Video
Lionel Messi speaks to confirm his move to Inter Miami | What does this mean for MLS?

Lionel Messi speaks to confirm his move to Inter Miami | What does this mean for MLS?

Related videos

Top