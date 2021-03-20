Home Full Match Replay Fiorentina v Milan Full Match – Serie A | 21 March 2021
Fiorentina v Milan Full Match – Serie A | 21 March 2021
Juventus v Benevento Full Match – Serie A | 21 March 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score 15 goals in the same season during Milan’s victorious game against Fiorentina.

