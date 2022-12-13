Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV | 14 December 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV | 14 December 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights
Highlights of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
France to play Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco

France to play Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco

Related videos

Top