Feature Length Documentary | City Forever: Bell, Lee, Summerbee

City Forever: Bell, Lee, Summerbee, a new City Studios documentary celebrating the Club’s new permanent tribute to City legends Colin Bell, Francis Lee, and Mike Summerbee is now available to watch on our website, app and official YouTube channel.

For several months, our cameras have been following the progress of a project that honours the enormous contribution of an iconic trio who hold a special place in City’s history.

On Tuesday, November 28, the result of more than two years of planning, hard work and organising finally saw the light of day when the statue was unveiled at the Etihad.

Now our new City Studios feature goes behind the scenes to tell the entire story of the statue which celebrates three of the Club’s greatest-ever players, from inception to completion.

‘City Forever’ is not only the story behind the Bell, Lee and Summerbee statue, but it’s also the story of the players, their teammates, their families and their lives as well as how the bronze masterpiece was created.

While free to air on our website, app and official YouTube channel, CITY+ subscribers have exclusive access to an extended edition of City Forever: Bell, Lee, Summerbee, featuring exclusive rare, unseen footage and makes for essential viewing.

