Fantasy Premier League Show – 6 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for February
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
38 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 6 March 2021
In this week’s FPL Show we look at some of the best defenders you can add to your team for under £5m, plus we look ahead to the Manchester derby as Manchester United take on Manchester City