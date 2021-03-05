Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – 6 March 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 6 March 2021
Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for February

In this week’s FPL Show we look at some of the best defenders you can add to your team for under £5m, plus we look ahead to the Manchester derby as Manchester United take on Manchester City

