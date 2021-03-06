Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fan Q&A with Carlo Ancelotti
Fan Q&A with Carlo Ancelotti
We caught up with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti to ask him your questions in the latest episode of Fan Q&A.

Messi or Ronaldo? First impressions of Kaka? And if he could, who would he bring from his great Milan side to Everton?

