Fantasy Premier League Show – 19 December 2020
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Lee Bonfield and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed their captain picks featuring Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes, took a deep dive looking into Liverpool and Manchester City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, previewed Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City featuring Son Heung-min and Jamie Vardy and more!