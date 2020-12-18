Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – 19 December 2020
Fantasy Premier League Show – 19 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Preview – 19 December 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
86 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Fantasy Premier League Show – 19 December 2020

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Lee Bonfield and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed their captain picks featuring Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes, took a deep dive looking into Liverpool and Manchester City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, previewed Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City featuring Son Heung-min and Jamie Vardy and more!

Previous Video
ligue 1

Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 19 December 2020

Next Video
preview

Premier League Preview – 19 December 2020

Related videos

Top