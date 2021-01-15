Fantasy Premier League Show – 15 January 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed how to play the double gameweek, run through the best defenders, midfielders and forwards playing twice featuring Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), potential players to think about who only play once, captain picks and more!