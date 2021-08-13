Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Extended Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City | Premier League
Extended Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City | Premier League
Extended Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City | Premier League

City’s 2021/22 Premier League campaign got off to a disappointing start as we suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Son Heung-Min’s 55th minute strike ultimately proved the difference and was enough to hand the hosts all three points as our Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoodoo continued.

City had our chances – especially in a dominant first 15 minutes – but we failed to make that early pressure tell and ultimately it proved to be an afternoon of frustration for Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

