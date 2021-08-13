Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Extended Highlights: Newcastle United v West Ham United | Premier League
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United v West Ham United | Premier League
West Ham United made the perfect start to the 2021/22 campaign by defeating Newcastle United in a thrilling game at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Twice the Hammers trailed their hosts before the break, but a second half masterclass from David Moyes’ men took the contest decisively in their favour.

Aaron Cresswell, Saïd Benrahma, Tomáš Souček and Michail Antonio were all on target on an afternoon to remember for the 3,000 Hammers fans in the North East and the many, many more watching on from home.

