EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-1 Arsenal | City close in on top spot!

Watch extended highlights from our assured 4-1 win over Arsenal.

The Etihad Stadium was raring and ready to go as the whistle blew for the start of this huge game against the Gunners.

And Pep Guardiola’s men responded with a clinical, composed and class performance.

Kevin De Bruyne was voted man of the match and it’s unlikely anyone who witnessed his display will have disagreed with that decision.

The marauding midfielder opened the scoring on seven minutes to put City firmly in control early on.

That dominance continued.

Erling Haaland could – and should – have added to that solitary effort before the break but he found Aaron Ramsdale in fine form.

John Stones did score that all-important second we were looking for as he headed home on the stroke of half-time, after VAR overturned an earlier decision to cancel it out for offside.

KDB made it 3-0 on 54 minutes with a sweet finish to send supporters into delirium.

Rob Holding pulled one back for the Gunners on 86 minutes as our visitors hoped for a late comeback.

But that was sniffed out when Haaland scored his 49th goal of the season – and our fourth of the evening – to put the game to bed.

