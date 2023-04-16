EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 3-1 Leicester | Haaland scores TWO to tie Premier League record!

The best of the action from City’s 3-1 home victory over Leicester.

Haaland gave another sublime performance, scoring two first half goals to tie the Premier League record for goals scored in a single 38 game season.

John Stones opened the scoring with a wonderful left footed volley as City closed the gap on Arsenal in the title race.

