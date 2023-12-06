EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest | FIVE-STAR FULHAM ⭐️

Get all the angles from Fulham’s five-star performance on Wednesday night.

SUBSCRIBE now and never miss an upload: https://tinyurl.com/yf9vsfwb

Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk

Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN

Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #ExtendedHighlights