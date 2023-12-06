Extended Highlights | van Dijk Goal Milestone & Szoboszlai Finish! | Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

Watch extended highlights from Liverpool’s Premier League win vs Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Virgil Van Dijk reached 20 goals for the Reds when he opened the scoring 37 minutes into the contest and then Dominik Szoboszlai guaranteed the three points after connecting with Darwin Nunez’s cross in the closing stages of the game. The result keeps Jürgen Klopp’s side second in the table, two points behind league leaders Arsenal.

