EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal 2-1 Man City | Defeat on penalties in Community Shield

Manchester City lost to Arsenal after a penalty shootout in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Substitute Cole Palmer fired City ahead with a wonderful strike in the 77th minute with a left-foot curler into the top corner from the edge of the box.

But Arsenal equalised 11 minutes into injury time when Leandro Trossard’s low shot deflected off Manuel Akanji, wrongfooting Stefan Ortega Moreno taking the game to penalties.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!