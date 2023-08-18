EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Alvarez strike secures 3 POINTS at the Etihad! | Man City v Newcastle

Watch the best of the action from City’s first home match of the 23/24 Premier League campaign, as they continue their winning start with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad.

An excellent finish from Alvarez, created by a Foden assist, was the difference maker in a tough match against one of the league’s top teams.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!