EXCLUSIVE: José Mourinho as you’ve never seen him before | The Obi One Podcast Ep.7

He is the Special One, and over the course of this hour-long exclusive interview on the Obi One Podcast, José Mourinho reminds us why. ✨

Hear from the Portuguese as he explains why he’d probably be in JAIL today if he managed like he did at Chelsea, what ACTUALLY happened with Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah and the player that gave him more grey hairs than any other.

Mourinho also opens up on why beating Liverpool at Anfield in 2014 was so special, identifies the man he REALLY wanted to work under at Manchester United and gives his verdict on Arsenal’s title chances. 👀

New to the Obi One Podcast YouTube Channel? Check out our other episodes:

Ep.1 – John Terry: https://youtube.com/watch?v=vpchLgA116M&t=4082s

Ep.2 – Frank Lampard: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lM7pk-zb0oo&t=3696s

Ep.3 – Victor Osimhen: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BF175kLH5YA

Ep.4 – Florent Malouda: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AiUKdCI7Kxw&t=1s&pp=ygUPb2JpIG9uZSBwb2RjYXN0

Ep.5 – Roberto Di Matteo: https://youtube.com/watch?v=5fs4lmVRD94&pp=ygUPb2JpIG9uZSBwb2RjYXN0

Ep.6 – Gianfranco Zola: https://youtube.com/watch?v=888otcWHQuw&pp=ygUPb2JpIG9uZSBwb2RjYXN0

Timecodes

00:00 – Intro

07:34 – Exclusive Entry to The Obi One Podcast

12:58 – Unveiling Mourinho’s First Chelsea Triumphs

24:03 – Shocking Liverpool Upset at Anfield in 2014

28:40 – Mourinho’s Take on Mo Salah & Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea

34:16 – Mourinho’s Fiercest Managerial Rivalries

35:52 – The Departure That Still Haunts Mourinho

42:35 – Mourinho’s Manchester United Management Insight

48:37 – Innovating Premier League Management

55:41 – AS Roma: Mourinho’s Current Venture

#specialone

#ChelseaFC

#josemourinho

#JohnObiMikel

#PremierLeague

#FootballStories

#ObiOnePodcast

#roma

#manchesterunited

#tottenham

#football

#championsleague

#stamfordbridge