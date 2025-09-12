Home Leagues Premier League Nottingham Forest Exclusive Interview with Ange Postecoglou
Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month: August 2025

- LUD:

Exclusive with Ange Postecoglou on the eve of his return to the Premier League arena, named Head Coach of Nottingham Forest 95 days after sensationally leaving Tottenham Hotspur. In this Stan Sport Special, Australia’s Ange Postecoglou details his next path to glory.

Stream the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup & more on Football's New Home, Stan Sport.

👉 Add Stan Sport: http://www.stan.com.au/football
