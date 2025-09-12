Home Leagues Premier League Everton FC COACHING BADGES IN TWO COUNTRIES & LIVING IN ICELAND: Moyes managerial journey to Everton
COACHING BADGES IN TWO COUNTRIES & LIVING IN ICELAND: Moyes managerial journey to Everton
Everton FCTV Show

- LUD:

Bearsden to Merseyside.

Mike France, CEO of Christopher Ward – Official Timing Partner of Everton – sits down with David Moyes to talk childhood inspirations, early career lessons, and how the business of Premier League football has changed over the decades. ⁠

From leadership philosophies to life at the top of the game, it’s a candid conversation with one of football’s most respected managers.

