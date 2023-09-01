Excellent England, Doping In Football & New Owners At Everton? | EP 18

Recorded immediately after England’s victory over Scotland, Gary, Alan and Micah debate the quality of the current England team and enjoy a brilliant performance from Real Madrid’s newest star Jude Bellingham.

Plus the boys evaluate the standing of Kyle Walker in the pantheon of England right backs.

Also up for discussion are doping in football, the potential take-over at Everton, and the time Micah turned up for England duty with four left boots.

00:00 – Intro

02:26 – Kyle Walker Best England RB Ever?

06:28 – Bellingham’s Incredible Form Continues

09:16 – Lewis Dunk’s MOTM Performance

09:48 – Maguire’s Not So MOTM Performance

13:35 – Picking An England Squad

16:00 – England v Scotland Review

17:50 – Micah’s Shoe Shocker

19:55 – Scotland’s Progress

20:48 – Pogba Doping Scandal

27:00 – Everton’s Potential New Ownership