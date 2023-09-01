Home TV Show Podcast Excellent England, Doping In Football & New Owners At Everton? | EP 18

Excellent England, Doping In Football & New Owners At Everton? | EP 18

Recorded immediately after England’s victory over Scotland, Gary, Alan and Micah debate the quality of the current England team and enjoy a brilliant performance from Real Madrid’s newest star Jude Bellingham.

Plus the boys evaluate the standing of Kyle Walker in the pantheon of England right backs.

Also up for discussion are doping in football, the potential take-over at Everton, and the time Micah turned up for England duty with four left boots.

00:00 – Intro
02:26 – Kyle Walker Best England RB Ever?
06:28 – Bellingham’s Incredible Form Continues
09:16 – Lewis Dunk’s MOTM Performance
09:48 – Maguire’s Not So MOTM Performance
13:35 – Picking An England Squad
16:00 – England v Scotland Review
17:50 – Micah’s Shoe Shocker
19:55 – Scotland’s Progress
20:48 – Pogba Doping Scandal
27:00 – Everton’s Potential New Ownership

