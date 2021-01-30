Home Full Match Replay Everton vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2021
Everton vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2021
Premier League Match Pack – 30 January 2021

Everton vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2021

Everton host Newcastle at Goodison Park in the Premier League. The visitors will be looking to do the double over Everton this season for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

