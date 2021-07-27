Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Everton vs Millonarios – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Everton vs Millonarios – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Everton vs Millonarios – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Demarai Gray’s second-half penalty cancelled out Andres Llinas’ fortunate opener, before the Blues triumphed 10-9 in a dramatic penalty shootout to land the Florida Cup 2021. Watch all the best bits here!

