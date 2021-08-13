Everton v Southampton Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021
Everton began the 2021/22 season with a 3-1 win against Southampton in front of a packed Goodison Park. Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure struck after Adam Armstrong gave the visitors the lead against the run of play – and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed it with a diving header.