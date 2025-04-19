Home Leagues Premier League Manchester City Everton v Manchester City Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Everton v Manchester City Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Van Dijk’s contract extension, Trent’s future & the PL title | Jamie Carragher interviews Arne Slot

Manchester CityEverton FCFull Match ReplayHighlightsPremier League

Reigning champions Manchester City visit Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League.

