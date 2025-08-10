Home Leagues Premier League Everton FC EVERTON v AS ROMA | Legends Match at Hill Dickinson Stadium!
EVERTON v AS ROMA | Legends Match at Hill Dickinson Stadium!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Community Shield

Cancel
Everton FCFull Match Replay

EVERTON v AS ROMA | Legends Match at Hill Dickinson Stadium!

- LUD:

Join us live from Hill Dickinson Stadium from 5.10pm on Saturday 9 August as we bring you part two of a historic day at Everton’s new ground. Following the Blues’ final pre-season friendly against AS Roma, there will be a match between former players of both sides – featuring the likes of Leighton Baines, Steven Pienaar, Phil Jagielka, Gareth Barry and more!

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

Previous Video
friendly-match

Chelsea v AC Milan Highlights – Pre-season Friendly

Next Video
crystal palace vs liverpool community shield

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Community Shield

Top