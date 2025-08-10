Chelsea v AC Milan Highlights – Pre-season Friendly

Join us live from Hill Dickinson Stadium from 5.10pm on Saturday 9 August as we bring you part two of a historic day at Everton’s new ground. Following the Blues’ final pre-season friendly against AS Roma, there will be a match between former players of both sides – featuring the likes of Leighton Baines, Steven Pienaar, Phil Jagielka, Gareth Barry and more!

