Everton launch investigation incident occurred during Chelsea win

Everton have confirmed they are investigating alleged homophobic chants reported during Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Everton say they and equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out received reports that chants were heard during the match at Goodison Park.

The Toffees confirmed the alleged chants in question were directed at Chelsea supporters by a small group of home fans. However, the result has threatened to be overshadowed by news of the alleged homophobic abuse.

A statement issued by the club on Sunday read: “Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

“Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd.

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.”

In mean while Everton chief Farhad Moshiri still intends to appoint a permanent successor to Marco Silva despite Duncan Ferguson’s excellent start to life as caretaker manager. Ferguson took the reins last week after Silva was sacked and inspired a victory over Chelsea in his first game

But Ferguson’s spell in charge is unlikely to extend too far with Moshiri hoping to land a replacement.

Everton have been in talks with Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira while initial contact was made with Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino. Many Everton fans would like to see David Moyes back at Everton although it appears Everton board are some not convinced.