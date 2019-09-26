Arsenal New Manager

Arsenal has been a big disappointment this season, they just lost to 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club last Thursday and now they’re winless in their last nine games in all competitions. Most SBR sportsbooks have little faith in Arsenal getting back on track in time to finish strong in the Premier League. As of December 7, the Gunners are 10th in the standings with just 19 points in 15 games.

Goodbye Unai Emery

Arsenal’s poor performance led Spanish head coach Unai Emery’s demise. He was fired after the 2-1 home loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on November 29, which was the team’s seventh straight game without a victory, their longest winless run since 1992.

Emery replaced veteran head coach Arsene Wenger and he was in charge for 18 months but the results were never really there, particularly this year and the Gunners decided that it was time to shake things up. Former team legend Freddie Ljungberg took over as interim head coach, as revealed by a statement made by Arsenal, which also explained that they’re after a new head coach.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the statement from Arsenal read.

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and team owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said:

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.” Kroenke then added: “We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.”

Arsenal’s Problem According to Graeme Souness

Souness, a Liverpool legend, recently told The Times that Arsenal’s lack of leaders and role models is the main reason why they have fallen so much in the standings: “You’re left looking at the dressing rooms and asking, ‘Where are the men?'”

He then explained what went wrong with Emery in the end: “That’s what Emery required in his hour of need, but he didn’t have it at his disposal. It’s the same at Manchester United. If you’re a young player in those teams, it’s difficult to imagine looking at one of your teammates and thinking, “I want to be him in ten years’ time.” ”

“Matteo Guendouzi is an example of that,” Souness added.

Guendouzi, a talented 20-year-old midfielder from France can take the ball in any situation, from anywhere on the field but Souness noted that: “he doesn’t understand the game yet. He plays like he’s still in the playground. He needs to be taught the position properly, his decision-making is still naive. He needs some serious coaching.”

Potential Candidates

Current Manchester City assistant head coach and former Arsenal star midfielder Mikel Arteta is among the leading candidates to replace Unai Emery. The Independent reported that Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, and Nuno Espirito Santo are all under consideration to be Arsenal’s next head coach.

Brendan Rodgers was also a candidate for the job but Arsenal didn’t believe they would be able to get him to leave Leicester City. Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira was a potential candidate as well but he is no longer part of the list because of his recent bad results with Nice.

Going back to Arteta, he almost replaced Wenger but in the end, Arsenal went with Emery. Arsenal’s decision obviously hurt Arteta because he loves the team and wanted a chance to prove himself but he is still interested in becoming a head coach and if Arsenal makes him an offer he might be willing to forget what went down 18 months ago and take the job.

Arsenal thought that Emery had some winnable games, which would have helped him stay a bit longer but the results were very poor and they were forced to make some changes, as their fans have been disappointed for a while. The Gunners haven’t really had any formal talks with anyone on this list but they may do so soon.

Nuno Espirito Santo has Premier League experience, Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of accolades and he’s used to coaching outside of Italy and Massimiliano Allegri’s goal has been to coach England but some people think that he is hoping to get an offer from Manchester United if they keep struggling.